Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 82.04 against US dollar

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

The rupee depreciated 3 paise to close at 82.04 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking negative sentiments in the domestic equities market.

Forex traders said a weak greenback against major currencies and falling crude prices, however, resisted the fall in the domestic unit. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened strong at 81.99 against the dollar.

During intra-day, it climbed to 81.96 and hit the lowest level of 82.09.It finally ended the session at 82.04 (provisional), 3 paise lower from its previous close. On Monday, the rupee settled at 82.01 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.37 per cent to 101.73. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.32 per cent to USD 84.49 per barrel.