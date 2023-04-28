 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 81.82 against US dollar

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

The rupee pared all its initial gains to settle lower by 3 paise at 81.82 (provisional) against the US currency on Friday amid a strong greenback overseas.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.77 against the dollar and finally closed at 81.82 (provisional), down 3 paise from its previous close.

During the day, the rupee witnessed a high of 81.72 and a low of 81.85 against the greenback. On Thursday, the rupee closed at 81.79 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.51 per cent to 102.02.Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.45 per cent to USD 78.72 per barrel.