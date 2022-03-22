English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Indian rupee falls 28 paise to 76.46 against US dollar in early trade

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened sharply lower at 76.39 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 76.46, registering a decline of 28 paise from the last close.

    PTI
    March 22, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The rupee declined 28 paise to 76.46 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, following a negative trend in domestic equities amid heightened concerns over global oil supplies.

    At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened sharply lower at 76.39 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 76.46, registering a decline of 28 paise from the last close.

    On Monday, the rupee slumped 34 paise to close at 76.18 against the US dollar.

    Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 2.22 per cent to USD 118.19 per barrel.

    Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.17 per cent to 98.66.

    Close

    Related stories

    The rupee opened weak against the dollar this Tuesday as Treasury yields surged after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled a willingness to raise rates more aggressively to combat inflation, said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

    Moreover, most Asian and emerging market peers were also weak this Tuesday morning and a continued rise in crude oil prices will also weigh on domestic sentiments.

    On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 173.55 points or 0.30 per cent lower at 57,118.94, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 55.25 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 17,062.35.

    Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,962.12 crore, according to stock exchange data.
    PTI
    Tags: #Rupee
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 11:36 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.