you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee extends losses, trades at day's low

The crucial support lies at 75-75.25 zone, a break of which will take USD/INR spot towards 74.85, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Rakesh Patil

Indian rupee extended the early losses and trading near the day's low level at 75.95 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 27 paise at 75.84 per dollar against Friday's close of 75.57.

At 11:48 IST, the Sensex was down 923.32 points or 2.97% at 30174.41, and the Nifty was down 266.00 points or 2.91% at 8870.85.

"Overall market sentiments have been lacklustre and last week, the spot market traded in a very tight range. The fiscal measures undertaken by FM Sitharaman to reduce risk aversion and improve liquidity didn't have major impact on USD/INR spot. The spot is trading above and respecting the immediate support of 75.25," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"The crucial support lies at 75-75.25 zone, a break of which will take USD/INR spot towards 74.85. However, this will be driven only by FII participation, otherwise a rally towards 76 is more likely," he added.

At 10:11 IST, the Sensex was down 681.17 points or 2.19% at 30416.56, and the Nifty was down 199.50 points or 2.18% at 8937.35.

Oil prices jumped by more than $1 a barrel on Monday to their highest in more than a month, supported by ongoing output cuts and signs of gradual recovery in fuel demand as more countries ease curbs imposed to stop the coronavirus pandemic spreading.

The dollar held its ground on Monday as concern about global tensions with China overshadowed improving sentiment from easing coronavirus lockdowns, while talk of negative interest rates pushed the pound to an almost two-month low.

USD-INR futures opened slightly lower in the last session and prices rose strongly for most of the session till high of 75.92. Prices have broken out from its strong resistance of short term declining trend line in the last session. Therefore, prices are expected to rise further from these levels towards next strong resistance placed around its recent multiple tops at 77.06 level, said Way2Wealth.

On the lower side, immediate supports are placed around 75.80 and 75.10 levels. Buying around immediate support level is recommended in USD-INR for the day, it added.

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

India supports move at WHO to seek origin of coronavirus

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

