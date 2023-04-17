 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee falls 25 paise to close at 82.10 against US dollar

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

The rupee depreciated 25 paise to close at 82.10 (provisional) against the US currency on Monday as a strong American currency overseas and a negative trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said firm crude oil prices also dragged the local unit down.At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.90 against the dollar, and finally ended the session at 82.10 (provisional), 25 paise lower down from its previous close.

During the day, the rupee witnessed a high of 81.87 and a low of 82.10 against the greenback. On Thursday, the rupee settled at 81.85 against the dollar.

Domestic forex and equity markets were closed on Friday on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.”The Indian rupee started the week on a sour note after a long weekend amid a rebound in the dollar index and risk-off sentiments.