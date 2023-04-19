 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee falls 18 paise to close at 82.22 against US dollar

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices also dragged the local unit down.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices also dragged the local unit down.

The rupee depreciated 18 paise to close at 82.22 (provisional) against the US currency on Wednesday, pressured by a strong greenback overseas and a negative trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices also dragged the local unit down. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.10 against the dollar and finally ended the session at 82.22 (provisional), down 18 paise from its previous close.

During the day, the rupee witnessed a high of 82.07 and a low of 82.25 against the greenback.On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 82.04 against the dollar.The rupee depreciated on Wednesday on weak domestic equities and a strong US dollar.

FII outflows over the past two sessions also weighed on the local unit, said Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.European markets too traded in the red, with UK markets as the biggest loser amid elevated inflation.