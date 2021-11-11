MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee falls 18 paise to close at 74.52 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.44, then lost further ground to quote 74.59 against the American currency.

PTI
November 11, 2021 / 04:30 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee depreciated by 18 paise to end at 74.52 (provisional) against the US currency on Thursday, as heavy selling pressure in domestic equities and a strong greenback in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.44, then lost further ground to quote 74.59 against the American currency.

The local unit finally settled at 74.52 a dollar, down 18 paise over its previous close of 74.34.

According to Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities, USD/INR spot closed at 74.52, tracking higher US Dollar Index.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.21 per cent up at 95.05.

Close

Related stories

"Thanks to a sharp up move in the US bond yields, post record CPI inflation, DXY touched a fresh 52-week high. Weakness in domestic equities is adding to the pressure on the rupee,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee added that corporate USD inflows are keeping gains in check.

"Over the near term, USD/INR may trade with an upward bias within a range of 74.30 and 74.80 on spot,” Banerjee noted.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.73 per cent to USD 83.24 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 433.13 points or 0.72 per cent lower at 59,919.69, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 143.60 points or 0.80 per cent to 17,873.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 469.50 crore, according to exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Nov 11, 2021 04:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.