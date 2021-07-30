MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Join us for the exciting discussion with Danone on role of nutrition, protein in working professionals’ quality of life on July 31, 3pm.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 74.42 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit witnessed high volatility.

PTI
July 30, 2021 / 04:53 PM IST
File image

File image

The Indian rupee slipped 13 paise to close at 74.42 (provisional) against the US currency on Friday, tracking muted domestic equities and unabated foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit witnessed high volatility.

It opened at 74.30 against the dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.27 and a low of 74.44 during the session.

Snapping its two-day gaining streak, the local unit finally ended the day at 74.42, down 13 paise over its last close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.29 against the US dollar.

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading unchanged at 91.86.

"Indian rupee erased Thursday’s gains and clocked weekly declines after three consecutive weekly gains following risk-off sentiments and fund outflows,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Market participants are awaiting fiscal deficit and eight core-infra numbers data ahead of next weeks’ RBI policy meet for further cues.

"From the level front, spot USDINR is in congestion zone with downside support around 74 and resistance at 74.90,” Parmar said.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 66.23 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 52,586.84, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 15.40 points or 0.1 per cent to 15,763.05.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.25 per cent to USD 75.86 per barrel in futures trade.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 866.26 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Jul 30, 2021 04:53 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.