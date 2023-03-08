 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 82.03 against US dollar

PTI
Mar 08, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

Forex traders said the Dollar index gained strength after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reignited worries of a 50-bps rate hike in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting to be held on March 21-22, 2023.

The rupee depreciated 11 paise to close at 82.03 (provisional) against the US currency on Wednesday as a strong dollar in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.25 against the greenback and closed at 82.03 (provisional), registering a fall of 11 paise over its previous close of 81.92 on Monday.

Stock and money markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Holi. During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 81.98 and a low of 82.29 against the American dollar.