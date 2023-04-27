 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 81.84 against US dollar

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.69 against the dollar and finally closed at 81.84 (provisional), down 10 paise from its previous close.

However, the strong sentiment in the domestic equities market restricted the rupee’s fall, forex traders said.

The rupee pared all its initial gains to settle lower by 10 paise at 81.84 (provisional) against the US currency on Thursday amid a strong greenback overseas.

During the day, the rupee witnessed a high of 81.61 and a low of 81.85 against the greenback. On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 81.74 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 101.50.Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.21 per cent to USD 77.85 per barrel.