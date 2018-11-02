App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee extends recovery, up over 1% on falling crude prices

USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.05 and 73.60, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Falling crude oil prices and a weaker dollar boosted the Indian rupee. It climbed over 1 percent on Friday and is trading higher by 95 paise at 72.50 per dollar versus previous close 73.45.


The rupee slipped below 73 mark for the first time since October 1.

Rupee surged following broad weakness in the dollar and sharp fall in global crude oil prices. Crude fell to the lowest level since April, due to growing concerns that global demand is weakening at a time when output from the world’s major oil producers is surging. Oil has also been under pressure on growing concern over a possible slowdown in global growth as the US- China trade dispute remains unresolved, and is starting to hit emerging market economies in particular, said Motilal Oswal

The US Energy Department said overall US crude output hit a record 11.35 million barrels per day in August, and it is expected to keep growing. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 73.05 and 73.60, it added.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 03:34 pm

tags #Rupee

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.