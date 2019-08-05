App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee extends losses, trades near day's low at 70.51 per dollar

The rupee dived 54 paise on August 2 to close at an over six-week low of 69.60 against the US dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee slipped further and trading near day's low on the back of selling seen in the domestic equity market and foreign fund outflows.

It is trading lower by 92 paise at 70.51 per dollar against Friday's close 69.59 per dollar.

It the morning trade it opened at the lowest level since May 17 against the US dollar.

It opened lower by 55 paise at 70.14 per dollar against Friday's close 69.59.

The rupee dived 54 paise on August 2 to close at an over six-week low of 69.60 against the US dollar as soaring crude oil prices and a fresh flare up in US-China trade tensions weighed on emerging market currencies, reported PTI

Global markets tumbled and safe-haven assets like the Japanese yen gained after President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that the US will impose an additional 10 percent tariff on USD 300 billion worth Chinese imports, which Beijing vowed to retaliate, it added.

It was weakest level since June 19 when it had settled at 69.68 against the American currency.

On a weekly basis, the rupee has declined 71 paise.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 03:04 pm

