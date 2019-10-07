Rupee extends losses, trades near day's low

The Indian rupee has extended the losses and trading near day's low level at 71.06 per dollar, down 18 paise.

It has touched an intra-day low of 71.09 per dollar.

It opened lower by 8 paise at 70.96 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.88.

The domestic equity market is trading volatile with Nifty below 11,150, while Sensex is down over 100 points.

The rupee on Friday closed almost flat at 70.88 against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank of India in a widely expected move cut key interest rates by 0.25 percentage point, said PTI.

On a weekly basis, the local unit slumped by 32 paise, it added.