you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee extends losses, trades near day's low

The rupee on Friday closed almost flat at 70.88 against the US dollar after the Reserve Bank of India in a widely expected move cut key interest rates by 0.25 percentage point.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee has extended the losses and trading near day's low level at 71.06 per dollar, down 18 paise.

It has touched an intra-day low of 71.09 per dollar.

It opened lower by 8 paise at 70.96 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.88.

Close

The domestic equity market is trading volatile with Nifty below 11,150, while Sensex is down over 100 points.

On a weekly basis, the local unit slumped by 32 paise, it added.

On a weekly basis, the local unit slumped by 32 paise, it added.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.08 in the previous session. Open interest rose by 0.62% in the previous session. We expect the USD-INR to find support at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.

First Published on Oct 7, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Rupee

