App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee extends losses, trades near day's low

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.30 and 71.05, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian rupee slipped further as it is trading near the day's low at 70.80, down 31 paise against Friday's close 70.49.

Rupee continued to consolidate in a narrow range ahead of the important industrial production number that was released on Friday. Data showed IIP rose at a slower pace in November at 0.5% compared to growth of 8.1% in the previous month, said Motilal Oswal.

On the domestic front, market participants will be keeping an eye on the inflation number that will be released today. Expectation is that price rise could be slower in December compared to the previous month thereby keeping the rupee supported on lower levels. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.30 and 71.05, it added.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 10:35 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.