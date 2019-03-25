Rupee extends losses, trades lower at 69.13 per dollar

The Indian rupee has extended its morning losses and trading lower by 18 paise at 69.13 per dollar versus Friday's close 68.95.

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 69.01 in the previous session. March contract open interest declined 4.20% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.