Rupee extends gains; trades at 68.56 per dollar

Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect.
The Indian rupee extended morning gains and trading higher by 26 paise at 68.56 per dollar versus 68.82 Wednesday.
The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 68.87 in the previous session. March contract open interest declined 1.78% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 10:20 am