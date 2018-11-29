App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee extends gains, below 70/$ for the first time in 3 months

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.20 and 70.80, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian rupee extended its morning gains as it is trading at USD 69.96 per dollar mark. It gained past 70 mark for the first time since August 27.

Rupee opened higher by 51 paise at 70.11 per dollar versus Wednesday's closing 70.62.

It has appreciated by 6 percent from its all-time low of 74.48 per dollar.

Rupee strengthened against the US dollar and extended gains in the latter half of the session ahead of the important preliminary GDP number that was released from the US. In the last couple of sessions rally in domestic equities is also supporting the rupee with FIIs also turning net buyers after remaining sellers in September and October, said Motilal Oswal.

This month until now FIIs have poured in around USD 900 million of funds in equity and debt segment keeping the momentum positive for the currency. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.20 and 70.80, it added.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 10:05 am

tags #Rupee

