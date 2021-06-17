'Rupee expected to be in 72.70-73.80/USD range this week'

PC: Shutterstock

The rupee was under pressure over the last few days falling against the US dollar ahead of the important inflation number that was released on June 15. Data showed inflation rose to the highest level in six months on the back of rally in food prices.

The spike in food basket was due to a sharp rise in price of oils, which climbed 30.84 percent YoY in May. Prior to this, the consumer price index (CPI) came below the 6 percent mark for five consecutive months. On the other hand, India's industrial production grew 134.4 percent in April bumped up by an extraordinary base effect during the same month a year ago when industrial activity came to a grinding halt with the government imposing a national lockdown to limit the spread of the Covid-19 infections.

At the start of the week, volatility in the dollar remained muted as no major economic data was released from the US. Market participants were awaiting for the release of CPI number data. CPI increased the most in nearly 13 years in May on a year-on-year basis. CPI was 5 percent higher last month compared with May 2020 — an acceleration compared to the 4.2 percent annual rate of increase in April.

Dollar rose sharply against its major crosses after the release of CPI number and this week volatility is expected to remain high ahead of the important FOMC policy statement. Expectation is that the central bank could maintain a dovish stance but any comments on tapering will be keenly watched. Apart from FOMC policy statement, retail sales and industrial production number will be important to watch. Better-than-expected economic number could extend gains for the dollar.

This week, volatility for the dollar and major crosses is expected to remain high ahead of the important Federal Reserve policy meeting. Apart from the central bank meeting, retail sales and inflation numbers will be providing cues to the dollar. For the week, the USDINR (Spot) is expected to trade sideways with a positive bias and quote in the range of 72.70 and 73.80.

