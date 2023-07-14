Rupee erases morning gains to close marginally weaker

Rupee

The Indian rupee erased all its morning gains and closed weaker on July 14 amid importers' demand for the US dollar, analysts said.

The home currency ended at 82.17 a dollar, down 0.12 percent from its previous close of 82.07. The domestic currency opened at 81.93 and touched a high of 81.93 a dollar.

"It is believed that the Reserve Bank of India has been purchasing dollars within the range of 81.70-81.80 through public sector banks, leading interbank participants to anticipate that the USD/INR exchange rate will not drop below that level," CR Forex said in its note.

"The USDINR has strong support near the 81.80-70 zone, which, if taken out, could move down towards 81.50 levels. 82.20 would act as strong resistance for the pair in the near term," the report added.

The Indian rupee opened higher for the fifth consecutive session, capitalizing on a notable weakening of the US dollar. The primary driver behind this was the significant drop in US treasury yields across various maturity periods. This decline in yields was prompted by key inflation indicators in the US, including CPI, PPI, and PCE, which pointed towards a decrease in inflation. Consequently, this shift in inflation dynamics influenced the Federal Reserve to adopt a less hawkish stance, contributing to the rupee's gains against the dollar.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Malaysian ringgit was up 1.24 percent, South Korean won rose 0.65 percent, Taiwan dollar 0.3 percent, Philippines peso 0.2 percent, China renminbi 0.15 percent, Singapore dollar 0.3 percent, Hong Kong dollar 0.07 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 99.66, down 0.11 percent from its previous close of 99.77.