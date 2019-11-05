Rupee erases losses, trades higher at 70.71 per dollar

The Indian rupee erased morning losses and trading higher at 70.71 per dollar, with selling seen in the domestic equity market as Nifty trading below 11,900.

The local currency opened lower by 8 paise at 70.85 per dollar versus previous close 70.77.

On November 4, the Indian rupee erased its early gains and ended marginally higher at 70.77 per dollaron the back of sustained foreign fund inflows and hopes of a partial trade deal between the US and China.

The Sensex is down 178.96 points or 0.44% at 40123.00, and the Nifty down 58.10 points or 0.49% at 11883.20.

Gold and Silver prices seen some profit taking in international market as dollar index recovered from crucial support levels of 97. Spot Gold closed around $1510 per Troy ounce and silver closed around $18.06 per troy ounce. Gold and Silver closed with moderate gains in domestic market due to weakness in rupee.