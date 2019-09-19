Rupee erases gains, trades near day's low

Expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.
The Indian rupee has erased some most its gains and trading lower at 71.33 per dollar.
The local currency opened lower by 11 paise at 71.35 per dollar versus previous close 71.24.
Snapping its two-day falling streak, the rupee rebounded 54 paise to finish at 71.24 against the US dollar on Wednesday as sliding crude oil prices eased pressure off emerging market currencies, said PTI.
According to ICICIdirect, the dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 71.33 in the previous session. Open interest declined 6.50% in the previous session.We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.