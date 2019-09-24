Rupee erases gains, trades higher at 70.87 per dollar

The Indian rupee erased some of its morning gains but trading higher by 6 paise at 70.87 per dollar.

It opened higher by 15 paise at 70.78 per dollar against previous close 70.93.

The rupee recovered from day's low levels to close flat at 70.93 against the US dollar on Monday helped by foreign fund inflows into equities and lower global crude oil prices, reported PTI.