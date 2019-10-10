App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee erases gains, trades flat at 71.03 per dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee pared most of its initial losses and settled the day marginally down by 5 paise.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Rupee erased most of its morning gains and trading flat at 71.03 per dollar, as domestic equity market are trading lower with Nifty below 11,250 level.

Indian rupee gained in the early trade as it opened higher by 12 paise at 70.95 per dollar against previous close 71.07.

It has touched an intra-day high of 70.93 per dollar.

Close

On Wednesday, the rupee pared most of its initial losses and settled the day marginally down by 5 paise as China offering to buy additional US goods to ease trade tensions bolstered hopes of a partial deal between the two major economies, said PTI.

related news

Forex traders said most of the Asian currencies gained against the US dollar on China's offer to buy extra US goods, it added.

According to ICICIdirect, the dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.20 in the previous session. Open interest declined 0.42% in the previous session.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it said.

Oil prices fell on Thursday on concerns of lower fuel demand as talks this week between the United States and China, the world's two largest oil users, are not expected to help end the trade war between them, adding to anxieties about the global economy.

The dollar eased against major currencies on Thursday and the yuan firmed as global markets remained fixated on Sino-US trade talks in Washington, amid mixed signals over whether the two sides are making any progress in resolving the dispute

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 11:25 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.