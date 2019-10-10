Rupee erases gains, trades flat at 71.03 per dollar

Rupee erased most of its morning gains and trading flat at 71.03 per dollar, as domestic equity market are trading lower with Nifty below 11,250 level.

Indian rupee gained in the early trade as it opened higher by 12 paise at 70.95 per dollar against previous close 71.07.

It has touched an intra-day high of 70.93 per dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee pared most of its initial losses and settled the day marginally down by 5 paise as China offering to buy additional US goods to ease trade tensions bolstered hopes of a partial deal between the two major economies, said PTI.

Forex traders said most of the Asian currencies gained against the US dollar on China's offer to buy extra US goods, it added.

According to ICICIdirect, the dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.20 in the previous session. Open interest declined 0.42% in the previous session.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it said.

Oil prices fell on Thursday on concerns of lower fuel demand as talks this week between the United States and China, the world's two largest oil users, are not expected to help end the trade war between them, adding to anxieties about the global economy.