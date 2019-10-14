Rupee erases gains, trades flat at 71.02 per dollar

The Indian rupee erased all its morning gains and trading flat at 71.02 per dollar, with domestic equity markets are trading near day high level.

The domestic unit opened higher by 14 paise at 70.88 per dollar versus Friday's close 71.02.

Benchmark indices are trading higher with Sensex up 224.55 points at 38,351.63, while Nifty up 69 points at 11,374.00.

The rupee ended higher by 5 paise at 71.02 against the US dollar on Friday as a sudden spike in Brent crude prices following missiles attack on an Iranian oil tanker weighed on investor sentiment, said PTI.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.15 in the previous session. Open interest declined 1.60% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.

Fundamentally, we see a stable outlook for the INR in an upcoming week due to mixed bag of data as Forex reserve reached to life time high of USD 437.83 billion, increased by USD 4.24 billion, said Manali Bhatia, Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.

The back to back massive increase gives positive sentiment, but on another side weak IIP data, concern about GDP, fiscal deficit and regular FII’s selling still provide pressure on Rupee. Meanwhile, recent trade talk between US China shows positive outcomes which will weaken the dollar up to some extent. As a result, mild appreciation may happen in INR; which may ends at 70.6-70.40, she added.