you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee erases gains; trades flat at 70.78 per dollar

ICICIdirect ICICIdirect expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee has erased all its morning gains and trading flat at 70.78 per dollar, with domestic equity market ended higher for the seventh consecutive day helping Nifty to close above 11,900.

The local currency opened higher by 26 paise at 70.55 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.81.

The Sensex was up 136.93 points at 40,301.96, while Nifty was up 50.70 points at 11,941.30.

On Friday, the rupee gained 11 paise to finish at 70.81 against the US dollar on the back of selling by banks and importers amid persistent foreign fund inflows.

Oil prices eased on Monday as traders remained cautious ahead of fresh European and US economic data, despite hopes for some resolution to the US-China trade row that has hurt global economic growth and crimped energy demand.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 70.99 in the previous session. Open interest increased 8.60% in the previous session,said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 09:01 am

tags #Rupee

