you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee erases gains; inching towards 70 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.20 and 70.05, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
After a positive start for the day the rupee erased all its gains and trading lower at 69.76  per dollar.

Rupee rose against the US dollar ahead of the important non-farm payrolls number that was released later on Friday. The US economy saw job addition of 312,000 jobs in December compared to 176,000 job additions in the previous month, said Motilal Oswal.

On the other hand, average hourly earnings grew 0.4 percent compared to growth of 0.2 percent in the previous month, thereby supporting the greenback on lower levels. The greenback failed to witness a major up move despite robust payrolls number. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.20 and 70.05, it added.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Rupee

Sections
