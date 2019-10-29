App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee erases all gains, trade at day's low

ICICIdirect expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Indian rupee has erased all its morning gains and trading at day's low level around 70.87 per dollar.

It is trading flat at 70.87 per dollar. It opened higher by 14 paise at 70.74 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.88.

The Sensex is up 565.50 points or 1.44% at 39815.70, while the Nifty is up 156.20 points or 1.34% at 11783.40.

Close

On October 25 the rupee gained by 14 paise to settle at 70.88 against the US dollar on the back of firm domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.

On October 28, 2019, the forex market was shut on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Oil prices edged lower in quiet trade on Tuesday as concerns about slower economic growth overshadowed signs of a thawing in the trade war between Washington and Beijing, while investors awaited US inventory data.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 71.08 in the previous session. Open interest increased 21.97% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 09:01 am

tags #Rupee

