Rupee ends near day's high at 70.88 per dollar

The Indian rupee erased morning losses and ended near day's high at 70.88 per dollar, with buying in last hour helped domestic equity market to close in the positive territory.

The domestic currency gained 14 paise versus Thursday's close of 71.02.

It opened at 71.04 per dollar and test a low of 71.06 during the day.

The Sensex ended 37.67 points higher at 39,058.06, and the Nifty was up 1.30 points at 11,583.90.

On October 24 , the rupee snapped its five-day winning streak to finish 11 paise lower at 71.02 against the US dollar, weighed by unabated foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in domestic equity markets.

Oil prices pulled back on Friday, retracing some of the gains of a three rally on Friday, as downbeat economic growth forecasts revived concerns over the outlook for fuel demand.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.03 in the previous session. Open interest declined 3.13% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.