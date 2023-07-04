Rupee ends marginally lower against US dollar

Rupee

The Indian rupee erased all its morning gains and closed marginally lower against the US dollar even with gains in the local equity and Asian currencies market.

The home currency ended at 82.02 a dollar, down 0.08 percent from its previous close of 81.96. Earlier in the morning trade, the domestic currency gained around 0.11 percent.

"Rupee becomes the worst performer among Asian currencies following bargain buying from the oil importers and hedgers. The speculative activities and inflows remained limited due to the closure of US markets", Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Analysts are cautious ahead of the US non-farm payrolls report later this week.

"We expect Rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on the strong Dollar and rebound in crude oil prices as Saudi Arabia and Russia announced output cuts and export cuts respectively", said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. Choudhary expects the Rupee to trade between 81.60 to 82.50 in the near term.

Globally, the dollar experienced a slight decline following the release of US manufacturing data for June, indicating a slump and reaching levels reminiscent of the pandemic period. Despite the deterioration in the manufacturing sector, there is a positive trend in the housing market. A separate report revealed a 2.2 percent rebound in spending on residential construction in May, offsetting the previous 0.9 percent drop.

"Given the resilience in the labor and housing market coupled with growth would keep the Fed on its intended path of hiking despite changing market opinions after each data release. Hence the DXY would remain supported around 102 levels. As the US markets remain off today due to independence day, the volatility would likely be muted across," CR Forex in its note to investors.

Asian currency markets were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.5 percent, the Thai Baht 0.44 percent, China Renminbi gained 0.36 percent, the Malaysian ringgit 0.35 percent, the Indonesian rupiah 0.23 percent, the Japanese yen 0.20 percent, the Singapore dollar rose 0.18 percent, the Philippines peso 0.13 percent and Taiwan dollar 0.08 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 103, up 0.01 percent from its previous close of 102.99.

(Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this story)