Rupee ends marginally higher at 70.77 per dollar

The Indian rupee erased most of its morning gains and ended marginally higher at 70.77 per dollar, with buying seen in the domestic equity market for the seventh consecutive day helping Nifty to close above 11,900.

The local currency opened higher by 26 paise at 70.55 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.81.

The Sensex was up 136.93 points at 40,301.96, while Nifty was up 50.70 points at 11,941.30.

On Friday, the rupee gained 11 paise to finish at 70.81 against the US dollar on the back of selling by banks and importers amid persistent foreign fund inflows.

Oil prices eased on Monday as traders remained cautious ahead of fresh European and US economic data, despite hopes for some resolution to the US-China trade row that has hurt global economic growth and crimped energy demand.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 70.99 in the previous session. Open interest increased 8.60% in the previous session,said ICICIdirect.