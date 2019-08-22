Rupee ends lower at 71.81 per dollar

Indian rupee ended lower but recovered from the day's low on August 22 after hitting lowest level in 2019. The rupee finished 26 paise lower at 71.81 per dollar.

The rupee opened flat at 71.56 per dollar versus Wednesday close of 71.55.

The Indian rupee on August 21 clawed back some lost ground to close at 71.55, up 16 paise against the US dollar in line with stronger emerging market currencies, said PTI.

Starting off on a bullish note, the rupee surged to a high of 71.36 per dollar during the day before settling at 71.55, clocking a gain of 16 paise, it added.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 71.59 in the previous session. Open interest declined 8.09% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.