Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee ends lower at 71.02 per dollar

On October 23, the rupee rose 3 paise to close at 70.91 against the US dollar amid lack of triggers and geopolitical uncertainties.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian rupee erased all its morning gains and ended lower by 11 paise at 71.02 per dollar.

Rupee opened higher by 11 paise at 70.80 per dollar versus previous close 70.91.

It touched an intra-day high of 70.76 per dollar

Close

The Sensex was down 38.44 points at 39,020.39, and Nifty was down 21.50 points at 11,582.60.

related news

Easing crude oil prices propped up the local unit, though fresh capital outflows capped the gains.

Oil slipped below USD61 a barrel on Thursday as concern over the demand outlook offset a surprise drop in US crude inventories and the prospect of further action by OPEC and its allies to support the market, reported Reuters.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 09:02 am

tags #Rupee

