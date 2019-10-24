Rupee ends lower at 71.02 per dollar

Indian rupee erased all its morning gains and ended lower by 11 paise at 71.02 per dollar.

Rupee opened higher by 11 paise at 70.80 per dollar versus previous close 70.91.

It touched an intra-day high of 70.76 per dollar

The Sensex was down 38.44 points at 39,020.39, and Nifty was down 21.50 points at 11,582.60.

On October 23, the rupee rose 3 paise to close at 70.91 against the US dollar amid lack of triggers and geopolitical uncertainties.

Easing crude oil prices propped up the local unit, though fresh capital outflows capped the gains.