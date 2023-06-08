Rupee ends little changed against US dollar tracking fall in local equity markets

Rupee

Indian rupee closed little changed against US dollar tracking fall in local equity markets. The home currency opened at 82.62 a dollar. The currency ended at 82.57 a dollar, down 0.03 percent from its previous close of 82.55. India's benchmark Sensex fell 0.5 percent to 62848 points.

Market sentiment was dented after a surprise interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada had a ripple effect on global equities, with investors fearing the US Federal Reserve could remain hawkish when it meets next week.

Against this backdrop, benchmark 10-year yields in Australia rose around 15 basis points and Japanese yields edged about 2 basis points higher.

Despite India's central bank keeping rates unchanged, yields rose slightly, with Governor Shaktikanta Das citing the rate hikes in Australia and Canada as a possible indication of future increases given the uncertain inflation outlook.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the repo rate, the key short-term lending rate, at 6.5 percent in line with expectations. It also stuck to the “withdrawal-of-accommodation” stance. While announcing the decision, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das also signalled the central bank’s readiness to act in keeping with the incoming data.