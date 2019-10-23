Rupee ends higher at 70.91 per dollar

The Indian rupee ended marginally higher at 70.91 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 70.94.

It opened lower by 6 paise at 71 per dollar and touched low of 71.03.

The domestic equity market ended higher with Sensex closed above 39,000, while Nifty was up 15.70 points at 11,604.10.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.0 in the previous session. Open interest increased 0.43% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.