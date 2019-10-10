App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee ends flat at 71.06 per dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee pared most of its initial losses and settled the day marginally down by 5 paise.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Indian rupee ended flat at 71.06 per dollar against Wednesday's closing of 71.07, with domestic equity market ended lower on October 10.

Rupee opened higher by 12 paise at 70.95 per dollar and touched an intra-day high of 70.93 per dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee pared most of its initial losses and settled the day marginally down by 5 paise as China offering to buy additional US goods to ease trade tensions bolstered hopes of a partial deal between the two major economies, said PTI.

Close

According to ICICIdirect, the dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.20 in the previous session. Open interest declined 0.42% in the previous session.

related news

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it said.

Oil prices dipped on Thursday as the U.S.-China trade war continued to cloud prospects for the global economy and fuel demand despite a resumption in talks seeking a resolution to the 15-month conflict.

The dollar was on track for its biggest daily drop in five weeks on Thursday against its rivals as the prospects of a partial trade deal between China and the United States fuelled appetite for trade-oriented currencies such as the euro and the Australian dollar.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 05:08 pm

tags #Rupee

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.