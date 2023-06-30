Rupee ends flat against dollar

Rupee

The Indian rupee ended flat against the US dollar on June 30, tracking mixed Asian cues. The domestic currency closed 82.04 to a dollar, up 0.02 percent from the previous close of 82.06.

Asian currencies traded mixed, as the dollar gained on stronger-than-expected US economic data and renewed optimism over more rate hikes this year following the recent statements of Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

Overnight, the US witnessed a string of positive economic data surprises. There was a significant drop in jobless claims, indicating improved employment conditions, and an upward revision to the first-quarter GDP at 2 percent as compared to the forecast of 1.4 percent.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. Among gainers, the Thai Baht gained 0.5 percent, Philippines peso rose 0.22 percent and the Malaysian ringgit 0.15 percent. Among losers, the Indonesian rupiah fell 0.49 percent, the Taiwanese dollar 0.25 percent and China’s renminbi declined 0.22 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of currencies, was trading at 103.45, up 0.11 percent from its previous close of 103.34.

(with agency inputs)