Rupee ends at fresh one month low

The Indian rupee ended at a fresh one-month low against the US dollar tracking losses in the local equities and Asian currencies markets.

The home currency ended at 82.73 to a dollar -- a level last seen on July 7, down 0.17 percent from its previous close at 82.59. The currency opened at 82.71 a dollar and touched a low of 82.81. Meanwhile, the 10-year bond yield gained four basis points to 7.19 percent from the previous close of 7.152 percent.

The local equity markets declined eight out of 10 sessions. On Thursday, Sensex closed 0.82 percent to 65240 points.

The currency declined as a risk off mood prevailed in markets after the US was stripped of its top-tier sovereign credit grade by Fitch Ratings. The sentiments were also dampened after crude oil started rising and foreign investors sold around Rs 7,500 crore in local equities provisionally.

"The market is not expected to undergo a comparable downturn akin to the events of 2011, as most major US financial contracts are now backed by its government. Thus, risk-off-based demand in US DXY is likely to decline and thus the index could find resistance near the 102.50-103 zone. The Fed’s peer central banks- ECB and BoE are still on course to do rate hikes, which may keep the dollar on alert," said CR Forex in its note.

"On the domestic side, data or economic situations have been above the global average. Additionally, RBI will surely launch a “Recovery Mission” and sell dollars as the rupee steps into the radar zone of 82.60-82.90. Mind it, a close below 82.50 will confirm the reversal in the pair. Overall, we expect that the USD-INR pair should stop near the 82.70-90 zone and make a reversal towards 82.20-82.00 levels again," the CR Forex report added.

Asian currencies were trading lower. The Philippines peso fell 0.42 percent, the South Korean won lost 0.33 percent, the Malaysian ringgit declined 0.31 percent, the Indonesian rupiah and Taiwan dollar lost 0.2 percent each, and the Singapore dollar fell 0.12 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 102.66, up 0.07 percent from its previous close of 102.59.

(With Bloomberg inputs)