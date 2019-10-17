Rupee ends at day's high; post biggest single session gain since Sept 27

Indian rupee has extended the morning gains and ended at day's high level at 71.16 per dollar on October 17, supported by buying seen in the domestic equity market post Brexit deal.

The domestic currency posted a biggest single session gain against dollar since September 27.

The Sensex ended at 39,052.06, up 453.07 points and Nifty rose 122.40 points at 11,586.40.

The local currency opened marginally higher at 71.38 per dollar against previous close 71.43.

ICICIdirect expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short position.

The dollar index closed slightly lower yesterday amid further up moves in the GBP and Euro. Rising expectation that there is still a possibility of a last minute EU-UK deal is supporting sharp surge in Pound and Euro.

However, CNY is currently trading at 7.09 levels v/s USD. Move in CNY in backdrop of recent delay is rate hike holds key for move in EM currencies including rupee, it added.

Yesterday the rupee recovered from the lows and finished 11 paise higher at 71.43 against the US dollar, tracking gains in domestic equity markets and softening crude oil prices.

Rupee traded in a range as market participants remained cautious ahead of the important Brexit summit scheduled later this week. On the domestic front, focus will now shift to RBI meeting minutes that will be released on Friday and dovish outlook could keep the rupee under pressure, said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private.

For the next couple of sessions, we expect the USD-INR to quote in a wide range of 71.20 and 71.80 (Spot).