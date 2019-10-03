Rupee ends 19 paise higher at 70.89 per dollar

The Indian rupee has recovered from the lows and ended near day's high level at 70.89 per dollar versus Tuesday's close 71.08.

It opened lower by 14 paise at 71.22 and touched intraday low of 71.34 per dollar.

The currency market was shut on Wednesday on back of Gandhi Jayanti.

The rupee dropped 20 paise to close at 71.07 against the US dollar on Tuesday as heavy selling in domestic equities, unabated foreign fund outflows kept investors edgy, said PTI.

Forex traders said market sentiment remained fragile ahead of US-China trade meet on October 10. Besides, rising crude oil prices also put pressure on the domestic unit, it added.

According to ICICIdirect, the dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 71.30 in the previous session. Open interest decreased 1.52% in the previous session.