 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee drops in line with Asian FX, corporate dollar demand seen

PTI
Nov 16, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

The rupee declined 0.25% to 81.2975 per dollar. It has shed nearly a percent from its high of 80.51 on Monday, with volatility gripping markets this week.

dollar_rupee_190_30431389

The Indian rupee weakened on Wednesday as sustained corporate demand pushed the U.S. dollar up, while weakness in Asian stocks and currencies spilled over to domestic markets.

The rupee declined 0.25% to 81.2975 per dollar. It has shed nearly a percent from its high of 80.51 on Monday, with volatility gripping markets this week.

There is a huge cash dollar demand in both the spot and forwards markets, a trader with a private said, adding that foreign banks are likely buying on behalf of their importer clients.

A decline in USD/INR forward premiums made it attractive for importers to hedge, leading to more dollar outflows. The cost of hedging 6-month dollar was down 25 basis points this week.

For the day, the dollar index slipped 0.3% after initial gains. U.S. President Joe Biden soothed nerves by saying the missile that caused an explosion in NATO-member nation Poland may not have been fired from Russia.

However, Asian stocks and currencies remained jittery, with the Chinese yuan and shares falling 0.5% each.