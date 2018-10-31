App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee crosses 74 per dollar; down 35 paise

Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After a weak opening the rupee slipped further and trading above 74 per dollar mark . It opened lower by 24 paise at 73.92 per dollar versus previous close 73.68.

Yesterday rupee closed 24 paise lower against the US dollar.

The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 73.93 in the previous session. November contract open interest increased 0.85% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
