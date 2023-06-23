Rupee closes weaker against US dollar

The home currency closed at 82.03 to a dollar, down 0.10 percent from its previous close of 81.95. The currency opened at 82.05.

The Indian rupee ended marginally lower against the US dollar, tracking weakness in Asian equities and currencies market.

India's benchmark Sensex fell for the second session, tracking losses in Asian equities. The benchmark Sensex fell around 0.4 percent on June 23.

Recently, many global central banks suggested that more interest rate hikes are coming soon. The Bank of England and the Norwegian central bank took decisive actions by implementing half-point rate increases on June 22, signaling an acceleration of their tightening measures. The Turkish central bank also delivered a massive 6.5 percentage point hike on Thursday, taking the benchmark one-week repo rate to 15 percent from 8.5 percent after the country's inflation hit 40 percent in May. Post this, the Turkish lira saw a sharp decline of over 5 percent.

Recently, US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also suggested more rate hikes.

Traders are becoming increasingly concerned due to the domestic delay in the monsoon season and the subsequent rise in prices of key vegetables such as tomatoes. The recently released minutes from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) indicate a cautious sentiment, leading analysts to predict that a rate cut is unlikely to occur this year.

Among Asian currencies, South Korean won was down 0.73 percent, Singapore dollar fell 0.58 percent, Malaysian ringgit declined 0.5 percent, Indonesian rupiah lost 0.38 percent, China Offshore 0.31 percent, Thai Baht 0.25 percent, Philippines peso 0.24 percent, Taiwan dollar 0.12 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 103.09, up 0.70 percent from its previous close of 102.39.