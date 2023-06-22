Rupee closes stronger against dollar for the second session

Rupee

The rupee closed stronger against the US dollar for the second straight session on June 22 amid continued foreign inflows in the local equities.

The currency closed at 81.95 to a dollar, up 0.10 percent from the previous close of 82.04. The rupee has gained 1 percent this year, so far.

In the last six sessions, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought around $1.8 billion worth of shares and since April, they have shopped for $9 billion in equities.

The rupee is likely to strengthen beyond the 80-per-dollar level in 2024, helped by foreign inflows, Reuters reported BofA as saying. "Even though merchandise exports will slow in the wake of a possible global slowdown, foreign inflows through GCCs, remittances and lower crude prices should be able to cushion the impact and help the rupee," a Reuters report quoted BofA as saying.

On June 21, US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell stuck to his recent hawkish tone as investors assess the future rate policy path. Powell in his remarks to lawmakers in Washington said the outlook for two further 25 basis point rate increases are "a pretty good guess" of where the central bank is heading if the economy continues in its current direction.

Asian currencies traded lower during the day. The Thai Baht was down 0.8 percent, the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit were down 0.22 percent each, the Taiwanese slipped 0.12 percent, while the Japanese yen and China offshore were down 0.06 percent each. The Indonesian rupiah, however, was up 0.07 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of currencies, was trading at 101.99, down 0.08 percent from the previous close of 102.07.