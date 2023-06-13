Rupee closes marginally higher against US dollar

Rupee

The rupee on June 13 ended marginally higher for the third straight session against US dollar ahead of key US CPI data and Fed policy meetings.

The home currency closed at 82.38 a dollar, up 0.07 percent from its previous close of 82.43. The currency opened at 82.41 a dollar.

Global and local equity markets gained amid the key US inflation data scheduled on June 13 that could influence the FOMC policy stance in the meeting tomorrow.

On the domestic front, the latest India’s CPI hitting a 25-month low coupled with robust industrial production, expansionary manufacturing, and service activity offer breathing space to RBI to keep the interest rate stable for the next meeting, analysts said.

"Though, we will remain watchful as the onset of the delayed monsoon could influence food inflation in the upcoming time. Well, for now, the rupee should rejoice with the divergence of ongoing FII and FDI inflows in India which has been vigorous amid resilient domestic fundamentals. Nonetheless, there won’t be a significant divergence in the range of 81.80-82.80 levels, and hence, dips need to be bought and spikes to be sold as long as the range is protected", said Amit Pabari, an analyst at CR Forex.

The value of the yuan depreciated following a surprise interest rate cut by the central bank of China. This rate cut, the first since August, comes as China's economic growth has encountered obstacles.

Among Asian currencies, South Korean won was up 1.31 percent, Taiwan dollar and Thai Baht rose 0.28 percent each, Singapore dollar rose 0.23 percent, Philippines peso gained 0.22 percent, Malaysian ringgit was up 0.1 percent. Among the losers, China's Renminbi fell 0.1 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 103.28, down 0.36 percent from its previous close of 103.654.