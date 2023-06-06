Rupee closes marginally higher against US dollar

rupee dollar

The Indian rupee on June 6 ended marginally higher against the US dollar, tracking gains in its Asian peers ahead of key RBI policy. The home currency ended at 82.61 against the dollar, up 0.09 percent from its previous close. The currency opened at 82.56 and touched a high and a low of 82.56 and 82.66, respectively.

On June 5, the Indian rupee registered the worst day after March 14 amid weaker regional currencies after a surge in the US dollar backed by the upbeat US job data.

The Reserve Bank of India will announce its policy decision on June 8. The RBI is likely to stay put in the June monetary policy on the back of a lower inflation print in April and a higher-than-expected GDP growth rate in the January-March quarter, economists said. India's headline retail inflation rate dropped sharply for the second month in a row, hitting an 18-month low of 4.70 percent in April.

Rate hike decision

Traders are also eyeing the US fed meeting on June 14. There is speculation among analysts that the Fed may choose to pause its rate hikes at the upcoming meeting. Investors are closely evaluating the probability of another interest rate increase given that the Fed has been consistently raising rates since last spring. The decision-making process for the Fed is complicated by mixed economic data, indicating a slowing economy, but a tight labor market. Balancing these factors will play a crucial role in the Fed's decision on interest rates at the upcoming meeting.

Meanwhile, Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean Won was up 0.78 percent, Indonesian Rupiah gained 0.21 percent, Japanese Yen rose 0.2 percent, while the Singapore dollar traded flat. Among losers, Malaysian ringgit fell 0.68 percent, China renminbi down 0.24 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 104.13, up 0.1% from its previous close of 104.