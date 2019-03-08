Rupee closes lower at 70.15 per dollar

The Indian rupee closed near to day's low at 70.15 per dollar, down 15 paise versus Thursday's close of 70 per dollar.

It opened lower by 17 paise at 70.17 per dollar and remained in the range of 69.81 to 70.22 during the day.

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 70.15 in the previous session. March contract open interest declined 4.0% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.