    Rupee closes little changed against US dollar

    The Indian rupee ended flat against US dollar, tracking mixed Asian currencies market

    June 26, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
    Rupee

    So far in June, foreign institutional investors bought over $3 billion in equities.

    The Indian rupee ended flat against the US dollar tracking the mixed Asian currencies market. The home currency closed at 82.04, down 0.01 percent from its previous close of 82.03. The domestic currency opened at 81.99 a dollar.

    So far in June, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought over $3 billion in equities. "Probably, the RBI is absorbing the same through buying on the spot near 81.80-82.00 and piling up the reserves. In the near term, the currency is expected to weaken steadily towards 82.50-82.80 as expectation of a stronger USD, weaker counter currencies- yuan and yen and a comeback of geopolitical tension - leading to volatility in oil will put some pressure," said CR Forex in its latest note.

    Asian currencies were trading mixed as oil prices regained after a revolt by Russian mercenaries over the weekend raised concerns about political instability in Russia and its potential impact on crude supply from one of the world's largest producers.

    A clash between Moscow and Russian mercenary group Wagner was averted on Saturday after the heavily armed mercenaries pulled out of the southern Russian city of Rostov under a deal that halted their rapid advance on the capital.

    Asian currencies were trading mixed. Among gainers, China Renminbi lost 0.8 percent, Taiwan dollar fell 0.31 percent, Indonesian rupiah declined 0.15 percent, South Korean won and Singapore dollar fell 0.08 percent each. Among gainers, Japanese yen rose 0.36 percent, Thai Baht -.13 percent, Philippines peso 0.11 percent, Malaysian ringgit  0.06 percent.

    The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 102.72, down 0.18 percent from its previous close of 102.90.

    With inputs from Reuters

