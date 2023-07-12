Rupee closes higher for third session

The Indian rupee closed higher for the third straight session against the US dollar, tracking gains in Asian currency markets.

The home currency ended at 82.25 to a dollar, up 0.14 percent from its previous close of 82.37. The benchmark Sensex fell 0.34 percent to 65,388 points. The local equity markets have gained eight out of 11 trading sessions.

"(The rupee) pair could first move towards 82.20-82.00 levels. Nonetheless, one should remain cautious ahead of key US economic data and thus plan their hedging well", said CR Forex in its note.

Asian currencies were trading higher ahead of the key US inflation figures due later Wednesday that may provide fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening path.

Traders are now awaiting the India inflation print which will be out later today. CPI seems to have risen 4.6 percent in June year-on-year after a 4.25 percent gain in the previous month, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Philippines peso rose 0.6 percent, Japanese Yen gained 0.52 percent, South Korean won 0.41 percent, China Renminbi 0.29 percent, Singapore dollar 0.22 percent, Taiwan dollar 0.22 percent, Malaysian ringgit 0.15 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 101.41, down 0.32 percent from its previous close of 101.73.