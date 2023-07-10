Rupee closes higher against US dollar

After falling for four straight sessions, the Indian rupee on July 10 strengthened marginally against the dollar amid continued foreign investment in the local equities market.

The currency ended at 82.58 against the dollar, up 0.20 percent from the previous close of 82.74.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pumped $1.22 billion so far this month, while their investments stood at $6.72 billion in June. This is the fourth straight month when foreign investors remained net buyers. Since January this year, they invested $11.91 billion into Indian equities. FII investments reached a significant $16 billion since March.

On July 7, the rupee closed at a six-week low, tracking losses in Asian currencies as the market adjusted its expectations for potential rate hikes by the Federal Reserve following robust employment data from the US.

Traders are now waiting for key data from the US, including CPI on July 12, PPI and weekly jobless claims the next day.

Most Asian currencies were trading lower. The Indonesian rupiah was down 0.41 percent, Taiwan dollar 0.21 percent, Japanese yen 0.18 percent, Philippines peso, China renminbi and Singapore dollar fell 0.13 percent each, South Korean won and Thai Baht were down 0.1 percent each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 102.31, up 0.04 percent from its previous close of 102.27.

(with agency inputs)