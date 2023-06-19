Rupee closes flat at 81.94 to dollar; traders see more volatility in short term

Rupee

The rupee closed flat against the dollar in a thinly traded market on June 19, ending at 81.94 to the US currency, up 0.01 percent from its previous close.

Traders expect the Indian currency to trade in the range of 81.80 to 82.15 with a mixed bias. As counterpart US banks will remain shut in observance of Juneteenth Day (June 19), lower liquidity and volatility are on the cards, they said.

"The rupee is expected to take a breather after hitting a five-week high on Friday, tracking weakness in the US Dollar index to mid-May levels, the respite in Chinese yuan, FPI’s investment in the domestic market for a fourth straight month, a bundle of FDI flows and signs of 'Goldilocks' expansion of continued growth alongside falling inflation in the domestic market," said CR Forex in its note.

Asian currencies were trading weaker as the dollar gained amid expectations that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will keep raising the interest rates.

Among the major Asian currencies, South Korean won was down 0.8 percent, China's Renminbi 0.48 percent, Thai Baht 0.41 percent, Taiwan dollar 0.39 percent, Indonesian rupiah 0.37 percent, Malaysian ringgit 0.35 percent, and Singapore dollar 0.3 percent, while the Philippines' pes gained 0.22 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major global currencies, was trading at 102.505, up 0.26 percent from its previous close of 102.243.